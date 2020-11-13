Sports Overtime: Week 13 Lineup

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s time for another week under the Friday night lights in the Chattahoochee Valley.
It’s Week 13 of Sports Overtime. This week’s Game of the Week sees the Carver Tigers take on the Hardaway Hawks.
Sports Leader 9′s Dave Platta will have all the scores, highlights and more you need to know about all the high school football games in the area tonight starting at 11:15p/10:15c on WTVM.
Here’s a list of games Sports Leader 9 is covering in Week 13:
Carver (34) at Hardaway (21)
G.W. Long (3) at Lanett (37)
Daphne (7) at Auburn (13)
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (0) at Opelika (28)
Pacelli (7) at Brookstone (9)
Morgan Academy (6) at Glenwood (35)
Edgewood (20) at Chambers Academy (51)
Marion County (20) at Taylor County (26)
Chattahoochee County (40) at Greenville (13)
Central (30) at Theodore (24)
Eufaula (20) at Blount (51)
Kendrick (14) at Columbus (63)
Shaw (21) at Spencer (8)
Manchester (12) at Schley County (6)
Baconton (12) at Randolph-Clay (46)
Americus-Sumter (22) at Pike County (18)
Harris County (10) at Griffin (14)
