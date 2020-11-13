Teen killed in single-vehicle accident on Borton St. in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A teen was killed in a single-vehicle accident in LaGrange Thursday evening.
The accident happened on Borton Street and claimed the life of 17-year-old Traveion Cole.
According to LaGrange police, officers responded to the 900 block of Borton Street shortly before 7 p.m. in reference to a collison with injuries. Their investigation revealed that a vehicle was traveling west on Borton Street at a high rate of speed when a 16-year-old juvenile lost control, resulting in the accident.
Two other people were injured in the crash.
The accident remains under investigation by the LaGrange Police Department.
Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call LaGrange police at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
