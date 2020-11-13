Troup Co. Board of Education responds to tragic death of LaGrange High School student

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange High School community is mourning the loss of one of their own after 17-year-old Traveion Cole was tragically killed in a Thursday evening vehicle accident.
The Troup County Board of Education is expressing their condolences with a statement saying in part,
“Today is a very tough day for our Granger and Troup County School System family. We are saddened by the untimely passing of Trae. Our prayers and thoughts are with his family, his fellow teammates, the entire school family, and those that knew him.”
Grief counselors have been made available at multiple schools for students who need someone to talk to about processing the tragic loss.
Cole was a junior football player.
The football team was set to face off against a cross-town rival, Troup County High School, tonight, but both teams have made the decision to postpone the game to Saturday evening “as we are all grieving the loss of one of our fellow students.”
According to police, a 16-year-old speeding along Borton St. in LaGrange lost control of his vehicle and caused the accident. Two others were injured. The accident remains under investigation and there is no word on any potential charges at this time.
