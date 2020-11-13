Warm Weekend, Then Temperature Changes Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weather for the weekend will be warm with highs back in the mid 70s in most spots. Look for plenty of sunshine on Saturday after a chilly start, then increasing clouds as we head into Sunday with a slight chance of rain before the lunch hour. Skies will clear out by Sunday afternoon as the cooler and drier air arrives - look for lows back in the 40s by early Monday morning, and then lows will stay in the 30s and 40s through the middle part of next week. Highs through Thursday will stay in the mid to upper 60s with sunshine across the board and no chance at any rain. Look for an increase in clouds a bit by next Friday and next weekend, but the weather will remain dry as temperatures climb back into the mid 70s for highs by then.