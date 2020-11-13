WTVM Editorial 11-13-20: Headlights On

(WTVM) - It always takes a week or so for most of us to adjust to Daylight Saving time.
Setting the clocks back an hour may create extra daylight in the morning, but it greatly increasing the dangers of driving when twilight comes earlier.
That’s why it’s urgent for all drivers to make sure they’re clearly seen on the road.
It often comes down to simply turning on your headlights.
National Safety Council statistics have consistently shown the most dangerous time to drive is between 3:00 and 6:00 p.m.
Add the shorter days to a high volume of drivers anxious to get home from work at twilight, to the that many drivers don’t turn on their headlights, it’s all a recipe for deadly crashes and pedestrian fatalities.
Next time you’re driving at dusk, look for drivers not using their headlights.
If the car is gray or black, those vehicles become virtually invisible on the road. And the worst thing is those drivers have no idea they can’t be seen.
The dash lights in those vehicles may be on, but the drivers are unaware their headlights are not turned on. And without headlights, cars pulling on and off the road become twice as dangerous as normal.
The National Highway Safety Council says 50 percent of traffic fatalities occur at night, many of those at twilight.
That is why headlights are so important, especially now and in the next few weeks as we adjust to Daylight Saving time.
As daylight fades, drivers need to make sure their headlights are on – not just their dash lights.
Please remind all the drivers in your family to turn on their headlights so they can be easily seen – and possibly saved – from a tragic but avoidable accident.
General Manager Holly Steuart brings an editorial a week to WTVM. If you would like to respond to an editorial, e-mail your response to hsteuart@wtvm.com or write to:
