City of Columbus announces Thanksgiving closures

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, some city services will be closed to allow employees to spend the holiday with their families.
Make sure you know which services will be available and which will not as they observe the holiday.
- 311 Citizens Service Center - Closed Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov 27
- Landfills at Pine Grove and Granite Bluff - - Closed Thursday, Nov. 26 and open on Friday, Nov 27
- Recycling Center - Closed Thursday, Nov. 26
- Parks and Recreation - Closed Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov 27
- Animal Control - Closed Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov 27
- METRA Bus Service - Closed Thursday, Nov. 26 and Saturday schedule run on Friday, Nov 27
- Recorder’s Court - Closed Thursday, Nov. 26, court advisement session only on Friday, Nov. 27 and Saturday, Nov. 28
- Columbus Civic Center - Closed Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov 27
- Columbus Ice Rink - Closed Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov 27
If your garbage or yard waste is normally collected on Monday or Tuesday, it will be picked up as normal.
If your garbage or yard waste is normally collected on Thursday, it will be collected on Wednesday, Nov. 25.
Garbage will be collected as normal on Friday, Nov. 27, but yard waste will not be collected.
Police and Fire and EMS will all remain in service for emergency situations.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.