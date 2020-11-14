Cooler Times Are Coming!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you’ve been craving some real fall weather, it is on its way back very soon. Our pattern is one of a classic November in the deep south. One where fall comes and doesn’t stick around, and then summer comes and also doesn’t stick around. A cold front moving in from the Mississippi Valley will aid a shower or two Sunday morning, really in and out. Temps in the mid and upper 70s with partly cloudy skies prevail into the afternoon. You’ll notice temps start to sharply drop off Sunday evening after sunset, with upper 40s likely by midnight Sunday night. Next week looks very tranquil with dry and sunny days, high temps in the middle and upper 60s, with lows in the 30s and 40s. Tuesday and Wednesday Night a chance of frost exists, especially in normally colder location to the north, and in valleys where wind is calm. Great week to take in peak fall foliage that looks to be the brightest of the season in the next several days! Enjoy! WTVM Storm Team 9 has got you covered!