Dry Sunshine for Your Saturday!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are starting to settle into a more calm weather pattern as we head into the next several days. For the weekend, we will see highs in the mid-to-upper 70s, and we will see a whole lot of sunshine on Saturday. On Sunday we will see more cloud cover as a cold front approaches the area, we could see a stray shower or two out ahead of the front, but the majority of us stay dry. By Monday morning we will wake up in the 40s, and our lows will stay there throughout the week. Highs stay in the 60s for the most part next week with some low 70s by the end of the week. Sunny skies will dominate most days as we have a dome of high pressure building nearby.