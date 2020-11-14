Eufaula man charged with rape of someone under the age of consent

Eufaula man charged with rape of someone under the age of consent
Christopher Parker, charged with rape (Source: Eufaula Police Department)
By Alex Jones | November 14, 2020 at 3:56 PM EST - Updated November 14 at 3:56 PM

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A Eufaula man is behind bars where he faces a sex crime charge.

28-year-old Christopher Deandre Parker was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree rape.

The rape reportedly occurred in June at the victim’s residence.

Parker is being accused of subjecting a person under the age of consent to sexual contact by force.

Eufaula Chief of Police Steve Watkins says there is evidence linking Parker to the crime.

He is currently being held in the Eufaula City Jail where he awaits a bond hearing.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.