MCSD COVID-19 report shows cases make slight decrease

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District is reporting a slightly lower number of positive COVID-19 cases among students and employees than last week.
Last week’s reported numbers were up from the week before, but those cases have now decreased. Positive cases of the virus among students participating in in-person learning have decreased from last week’s 11 to eight, a decrease of three cases. Among employees, there was also a decrease of three cases from last week’s eight to this week’s five.
Self-quarantine cases are also down among students and employees with 344 students and 35 employees currently self-quarantining.
Full data from the Nov. 9 to Nov. 13 report is listed below.
Total enrolled students: 31,517 (up from 31,270 last week)
Total in-person students: 20,459 (up from 16,730 last week)
In-person student positive cases: 8 (down from 11 last week)
In-person student self-quarantine or isolation cases: 344 (down from 409 last week)
Total employees: 5,175 (no change from last week)
Total school-based employees: 3,562 (down from 3,657 last week)
School-based employee positive cases: 5 (down from 8 last week)
School-based employee self-quarantine or isolation cases: 35 (down from 52 last week)
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.