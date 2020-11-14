Overnight shooting in south Columbus claims one man’s life

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is dead after an overnight shooting in south Columbus.
22-year-old Leevon Jackson was reportedly shot at Ramsey Rd. and S. Lumpkin Rd. Jackson was then transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional where he was pronounced dead at 1:11 a.m.
There is no word at this time on if any other injuries were sustained or if police have any potential suspects.
Jackson’s body is being sent to the GBI Crime Lab in Atlanta for an autopsy.
This marks the 39th homicide in Columbus in 2020.
