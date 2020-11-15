Columbus ministry providing clothing for women affected by COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One Columbus ministry is looking to make a difference in the lives of women affected by COVID-19 through clothing.
The Women of Vision and Destiny purchased more than $1,600 of clothes from Midtown Fashions, which is a local boutique.
All of the items purchased will be given to women who have been affected by COVID-19, which could include losing a job, losing a family member or being diagnosed with the virus.
These clothing items can be picked up inside Overflo Barbershop on Midtown Dr. in Columbus.
“This is an organization that impacts, empowers and enlightens women and children across the globe. Me being a parent, a mom, and also having family issues, everybody in the world is being affected by COVID-19. I just thought that it was an awesome, awesome way to give back and I know that it will empower and affect a lot of women,” said Staretha Walker, Midtown Fashions Owner.
The goal of the Women of Vision and Destiny’s organization is to impact four billion women across the globe.
Each year, their mission is to help women with medical needs including cancer.
