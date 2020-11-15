Cool Days and Frosty Nights Ahead!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A true dose of fall is back in town for the next week or more! Our advertised cold front has made its way through the Valley this evening, this will set the stage for a much cooler night ahead. Rain chances are now near zero with low temps tonight in the low and middle 40s. Believe it or not, our average low is 46 degrees, but this cool down will feel a but cooler due to such warmth we have experienced! The begging and middle part of the week is sunny with highs on either side of the middle 60s, we have a frost potential Tuesday and especially Wednesday night. Temps down into the 30s to near 40 in the city, while our normally colder spots could get close to 32-35 degrees to the north. Keep an eye out for upcoming frost/freeze advisories, I expect those for sure. Excellent conditions will prevail for the Leonid Meteor Shower Monday night, 10-15 meteors per hour is nothing crazy but take advantage of the clear skies anyway! Have a great week!