Cooler and Drier for the Work Week!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For Sunday we will see partly sunny skies with highs in the mid-70s and a few showers possible ahead of an approaching cold front. It will be breezy at times with winds in the 10-15 mph range. Tonight into tomorrow morning the cold front sweeps through the valley to make us feel much cooler and much more like fall for the work week. By Monday we are talking lows in the 40s and highs only in the 60s. Mid-week we could see some low 40s and upper 30s for lows, so you will likely need the jacket at that point. High pressure dominates the forecast for the next week or so which means we will see a whole lot of sunshine around with some clouds building back in next weekend. Calm and pleasant weather is the name of the game this week. Meanwhile, in the Caribbean we have Hurricane Iota, now expected to be a major category 4 hurricane at landfall somewhere near the border of Honduras and Nicaragua.