Forrest Rd. Elementary offers Columbus families clothes, groceries

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Forrest Road Elementary School hosted their second annual Community Closet event over the weekend.
The school provided clothes and 200 boxes of groceries to those in need.
The event was held outside and followed COVID-19 safety expectations. Only six shoppers at a time were allowed to participate in 30 minute increments.
Masks, face coverings, temperature checks and social distancing were in compliance.
“We have been called to be servant leaders. That’s something, you know, that we believe to teach the whole child, and that starts at home so we want to do as much as we can to help while they are here and while they’re at home,” said Principal Kevin Aviles.
Cheerleaders from Kendrick High School were also in attendance to help people pick out sizes and show them around.
