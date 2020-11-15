UPDATE: 16-year-old shot, killed beneath bridge in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A homicide investigation is underway after a 16-year-old was shot and killed beneath a bridge in south Columbus.
The CPD Homicide Unit is continuing their investigation into the shooting that happened on Conner Rd. and Cusseta Rd.
Officials say the victim has been identified as 16-year-old Allen Toombs.
There is no word on if police have any potential suspects.
The teenager’s body is being sent to the GBI Crime Lab in Atlanta for an autopsy.
This marks the 40th homicide of 2020 in Columbus.
