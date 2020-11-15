LaGrange man killed in alleged afternoon shootout with teen

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange man has died after allegedly being involved in an argument turned shootout on Saturday.
Police were called to the area of 21 Habersham Drive at approximately 3:30 p.m. in reference to a person being shot.
When they arrived, they found 47-year-old Roger Smith suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. Officers and emergency medical personnel attempted to aid Smith before determining he was deceased.
According to police, the initial investigation found that Smith was involved in a verbal argument with someone witnesses described as a teenage male who frequents the area. At some point during the argument, both Smith and the teen pulled out handguns and began firing.
The teenage suspect ran from the scene after Smith was shot and has not yet been located or identified.
Anyone with information on Smith’s murder is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.
