Calm & Cool Conditions Ahead This Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Looking ahead in the forecast for this week, we will have some chilly mornings through Friday with lows down in the 30s and 40s in most spots. Some patchy frost can’t be ruled out, especially Wednesday and Thursday mornings, so that will be something to think about if you have sensitive plants outside. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s on Tuesday, with a few spots near or above 70. Then, a shot of cooler air moves in for Wednesday and Thursday, dropping highs in the low to mid 60s. We expect a full amount of sunshine through Thursday and only a few passing clouds on Friday as temperatures warm back up to the lower 70s. The weekend will feature an increase in clouds with a slight chance at a few showers on Sunday. The cloudier skies will continue Monday with a 10-20% coverage of a few showers and highs staying in the low to mid 70s. Another shot of cooler air will move in by Tuesday and Wednesday of Thanksgiving week. At this point, we don’t see any major weather concerns or rain for the holiday week, but we will keep an eye on things for you!