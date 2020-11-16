Christmas tree farm in Chambers Co. preparing to open for the holiday season

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Christmas tree farms and lots in East Alabama are preparing for the holiday season.
The owners of Gilbert Christmas Tree Farm in Chambers County said they’re expecting a successful Christmas tree season even during the pandemic.
They said it’s because coming to the farm, cutting down your own tree, going on a hay ride, and taking some pictures are all things that can be done while social distancing. The owners also said they determine their potential success off of pumpkin sales.
“Those farms that have pumpkin patches and Christmas trees all had really good years with the pumpkin patches,” said owner Ray Gilbert. “So, we’re anticipating Christmas tree season is also going to be a good season. Social distancing is not really a problem at the Christmas tree farm. Our trees are planted 6 foot by 8.5 foot centers and rows, so obviously you’re six feet apart from one tree to the next tree.”
The owners of Gilbert Christmas Tree Farm said they sold about 900 trees last year. This year, they have about 1,400 to 1,500 trees available. The farm will be open to the public beginning Nov. 21.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.