Columbus family grieves loss of murdered 16-year-old son

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two active homicide investigations over the weekend bring the total number of murders in Columbus to 40 this year.
The highest number ever seen in the Columbus was 43 murders in 2017. Last last year there were 41.
16-year-old Allen Toombs loved basketball, music, and his three sisters, according to his mother. The teenager was left for dead yesterday less than a mile from his home.
“I’m going to miss the little dude," said Allen'’ stepfather, David Flagg. “I’m going to miss him.”
Shalonda and David Flagg are going through something no parent should ever experience, their child murdered.
“He was a joy to be around. He loved to eat. He loved that. He loved to eat, smile, and laugh, and he loved music," said Shalonda Flagg.
Allen was shot multiple times Sunday and left for dead on the train tracks near the intersection of Cusseta Road and Conner Road, not far from his home.
“Not even a mile,” David Flagg said.
Family members said Allen loved to play basketball, rap, and spend time outside. They said they will miss his laughter and his smile. As the begin the grieving process, they’re asking for your help to solve this case.
“Just turn yourself in, please. I know it’s going to be hard, but it’s hard on our family. You left my son on the railroad tracks by himself. We need some closure. He died out there alone,” David Flagg said.
Evidence markers littered the ground around Allen’s body. Unfortunately, these are the only clue of what happened to the teenager.
David Flagg said no one deserves to die this way, let alone a 16-year-old.
“Please just stop, he said. "Put them guns down. you have too much to live for.”
It’s an unfortunate thing but Allen is not the first teenager to be murdered this year and he was not even the first victim of the weekend.
According to police, that crime scene has two locations tied in, one where the shooting allegedly happened in the 1800 block of Riverland Drive, the other near the intersection of South Lumpkin and Ramsey roads where a car was wrecked out. Police said two men were shot and one survived. Leevon Jackson died at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital.
There is no suspect information available yet on either murder.
