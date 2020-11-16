Columbus NAACP elects new president

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus branch of the NAACP has elected its next president.
Over the weekend, Wane Hailes, CEO and Publisher of the Courier Eco Latino newspaper, was elected president.
Hailes was elected to a two-year term, succeeding Melvin Tanner Jr. who took over after the July 2020 resignation of L.K. Pendleton.
“It is an honor to lead the Columbus NAACP Branch as we continue to promote social justice and equality in the Fountain City. The Columbus Branch will continue to fight for equality through civic advocacy initiatives. We are committed to improving the political, educational, social and economic status of minorities and to eliminating racial prejudice by educating the public on the adverse effects of racism,” said Hailes.
The local chapter also elected other officers and executive committee members.
Hailes will take over from Tanner on January 1, 2021.
