Crawford, Ala. seeing growth amid COVID-19 pandemic

CRAWFORD, Ala. (WTVM) - A small, rural town in East Alabama is seeing big success.
Crawford, a town of about 3,500 people, is seemingly growing and thriving despite the challenges of COVID-19.
At one point in time if you blinked while driving down Highway 80, you might have missed Crawford.
“This used to be just a field,” resident Judy Jay said, about what now is the walking trail in town.
Today, if you’re venturing through Russell County and arrive in Crawford, you’ll be greeted by welcome signs, murals, and a variety of thriving businesses, including Crawford Nutrition that opened in the thick of the pandemic.
“This is just home to us,” said Amanda Williams, co-owner of Crawford Nutrition. “Crawford was growing and we really wanted to bring something new.”
Russell County Commissioner Chance Corbett shared it’s not just new businesses seeing economic success even with the challenges this year has brought.
“Rainbow Foods has completely refaced their entire store, parking lot, everything to reflect the progress we’ve had out here,” he said.
The town shopping center with its boutiques and restaurants got two new businesses in the past few months. The other existing businesses have stayed afloat even with the financial obstacles of the pandemic.
“We appreciate them being here,” Corbett said. “It took a leap of faith to start a business in a rural part of the county, in a place that there’s not the thousands of cars riding by.”
That leap of faith was made easier, according to business owners, locals and officials, because of the community-driven spirit of the area.
“Local people supporting local business, and I feel like that is why everything out here has really thrived during this pandemic,” Williams said.
Jay agreed.
“Everybody just kind of pulls together around here,” she said.
Locals are also excited about a holiday market being held on the walking trail. The event is Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. EST.
