Feeding the Valley Food bank accepting donations ahead of the holidays

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the holiday season approaching, many are digging into their pockets to pay for large holiday meals.
For those who cannot afford such meals, organizations like Feeding the Valley Food Bank are helping out.
The organization is giving out roughly a million and a half pounds of food each month, and CEO Frank Sheppard expects that number to rise during the holiday season. One way to give back during this time of giving is through food donations or monetary gifts.
“We can purchase food for about one tenth the cost of retail, so in effect, that dollar you hand me, I can get 10 times the amount of food as opposed to a dollar’s worth of retail food someone might give me,” said Sheppard.
Sheppard said there are mobile pantries coming up for people who are in need of food. They will take place Saturday and Monday at the Columbus Civic Center and at the Central Activities Center in Phenix City Wednesday, Nov. 25.
