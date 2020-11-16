Finally Feeling Like November

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Much cooler air in place as we start off the new week thanks to our latest cold front moving through the Southeast. Another cold front headed our way on Tuesday will also bring a reinforcing shot of seasonable fall air, making for a pleasant week ahead. Expect highs in the mid to upper 60s through Thursday with morning lows chilly in the low 40s.
Wednesday and Thursday morning will be the coolest mornings this week, and we can’t rule out some patchy frost, so cover any sensitive plants before you go to bed Tuesday and Wednesday night. Some of our typically cooler spots in the Valley could easily drop down into the 30s by mid-week! So, finally, some long overdue fall weather!
The forecast looks bone dry and sunny through the end of the week, though expect some more clouds to filter back in Friday into the weekend. Still though, rain chances look next to none with just some isolated showers possible by early next week. The weekend does look a little warmer too—nothing too unbearable though with highs in the low 70s and lows in the 50s.
