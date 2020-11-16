Ga. Supreme Court upholds murder conviction in deadly 2014 Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man will remain in jail after the Supreme Court of Georgia upheld his conviction for a 2014 murder.
Jerry Merritt is currently serving a life sentence for shooting and killing Anthony Taylor in June 2014.
Columbus police say Merritt and Taylor were fighting at the Pure gas station on Fort Benning Rd. at approximately 2:00 a.m. when Taylor reportedly hit Merritt in the face with a large metal pipe.
Merritt then left the gas station to retrieve a gun and came back to the store to wait on Taylor to return. When he did, he shot him in the back, killing him.
On the day of the shooting, Merritt reportedly approached police at the scene and claimed to be the shooter.
Merritt would later plead not guilty, but be found guilty in 2017 of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and sentenced to life in prison.
After a ruling from the Supreme Court of Georgia, Merritt will continue to serve that life sentence. He is currently being held in Hays State Prison in Trion, Ga.
