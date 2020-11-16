LaGrange football community remembers defensive back Trae Cole

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Last week, LaGrange High School student Trae Cole was tragically killed in a car accident.
The Grangers' game against Troup County set for Friday was postponed until Saturday. That’s when the two schools came together to honor Cole.
“I’m at a loss for words for what they’ve been through and the amount of love I’ve got for them,” said head coach Matt Napier.
The Grangers wore Cole’s number 14 on their helmets and both teams carried a number 14 jersey to midfield for the coin toss.
Instead of running out before the game, LaGrange locked arms and walked out as one. The Tigers beat the Grangers, 14-7, on Saturday.
“They kept fighting to the end,” said Napier. “I couldn’t be more prouder to be the coach here or more prouder of the kids.”
