MCSD planning for second half of school year in the spring

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County School District officials are planning ahead for the second half of the school year this spring.
Superintendent Dr. David Lewis said parents have until Dec. 8 to submit any changes they want to make to how their child learns this spring so that the district can plan accordingly.
The district will continue to offer the choice model, which allows for either all in-person or virtual learning. Lewis said these learning preferences will be for the rest of the 2020-2021 school year.
“They now know what virtual looks like and what our in-person is so, we’re planning to ask them their declarations and only exceptions,” said Lewis. “If they’re happy with what they have right now, they don’t have to make any changes.”
Parents can contact their child’s school directly if they wish to makes changes by Dec. 8.
