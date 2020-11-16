Muscogee County election audit volunteers weigh in on process

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County is more than halfway done with its risk limiting audit process and is on track to finish by Tuesday.
Elections Supervisor Nancy Boren said audit volunteers have already audited 60,000 ballots and have roughly 20,000 more to go.
Pam Johnson is one of the dozens of volunteers who have been working day and night since Friday to audit all ballots cast in Muscogee County in the general election. She said the risk-limiting audit process is being conducted fairly in her opinion.
“You have the teams of one Democrat and one Republican then you have two monitors from the two different parties who are walking around making sure everything is being done properly,” Johnson said.
Boren said each team must work together to verify every ballot’s presidential pick with extreme scrutiny.
“Person A looks at the ballots and places them in the appropriate bin, Person B then verifies the placement in that bin and counts the number on the back sheet,” Boren said.
Mark Lawrence is a trained monitor for the Democratic party. He said based on what he has seen, the audit process is being conducted ethically.
“I feel very confident in the process," Lawrence said. "It looks like it is going to be even across the board.”
All Georgia counties have until Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. to finish the risk-limiting audit, per the secretary of state’s orders.
Boren said the next step following the state’s certification process Friday is a recount, which is similar to the audit but is in fact different.
“That recount would be on the actual machines on the counter that you see behind me,” Boren said.
Regine Yates is another volunteer helping with the audit process free of charge. She said her reward lies in the ability to work together with other people in the audit to achieve factual results.
“It has been really neat to work side by side with someone from the opposite party and see that we can work together to get things accomplished,” Yates said.
