2 suspects wanted in Opelika for vehicle burglary, theft, and fraudulent credit card use

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Two suspects are wanted in Opelika for breaking into vehicles, fraudulently using credit cards, and theft.
The incident happened Nov. 6.
The victim reported someone stealing their credit/debit cards from their vehicle. Upon investigation, two suspects were seen on camera attempting to use the cards at Target, Best Buy, Office Depot, and Home Depot in Opelika.
The first suspect is described as a male wearing a black hoodie, disposable face mask, black pants, and red shoes. The second suspect is also described as a male wearing a navy blue hoodie, gray athletic shorts, and blacks shoes. The suspects are believed to be driving a dark silver SUV.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to call Opelika police at 334-705-5220.
