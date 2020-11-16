Teen wanted in connection with murder on Habersham Dr. in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A teenager is wanted in connection with a murder in LaGrange over the weekend.
According to LaGrange police, warrants for false statements and hindering the apprehension of a criminal in reference to a murder have been issued for 17-year-old Leshun Brooks.
Roger Smith, 47, was murdered Saturday afternoon on Habersham Drive. According to authorities, witnesses said an argument between Smith and Brooks led to both pulling out handguns and firing shots.
Anyone with information on Brooks' whereabouts is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
