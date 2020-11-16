WTVM to host drive-thru food drive Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The COVID-19 pandemic has affected many local families and the need for food assistance is greater than ever.
You can safely help re-stock the shelves of Feeding the Valley Food Bank at News Leader 9′s drive-thru donation event.
To participate, bring your food donation to WTVM’s studio at 1909 Wynnton Rd in Columbus on Thursday November 19th from 6am - 6pm EST. Simply open your trunk or roll down your window and a member of our staff will collect the items from you.
All donations will benefit Feeding the Valley Food Bank.
Learn more about how you can help HERE.
