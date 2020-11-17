Columbus police release surveillance photos of theft suspect

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a theft suspect.
On Friday, Nov. 13 at approximately 6:48 p.m., police were dispatched to the Dollar General located in the 3600 block of Victory Drive.
Upon arrival, police discovered the suspect had forcefully removed and taken the cash register.
The suspect was described as 6-foot tall and was said to have an average build.
If anyone has any information on this incident or recognizes the suspect, please call the Columbus Police Department’s Robbery/Assault Unit at 706-225-4056.
