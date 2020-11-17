Frosty Mornings Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures will be dropping heading into the next few mornings with lows in the low to mid 30s in most spots. We will have a potential for a freeze in the normally colder spots, and certainly some frost elsewhere, so make sure you are taking proper precautions with the pets and plants! Highs for Wednesday and Thursday will be in the low to mid 60s with plenty of sunshine. Clouds will increase on Friday and over the weekend with highs climbing back to the low to mid 70s. A slight chance of rain can’t be ruled out on Sunday, but for now I’m leaving it out of the forecast. Thanksgiving week looks warmer than average as of right now with low to mid 70s for highs and more clouds than sun. Rain chances will be in the picture, but the overall coverage on any given day will be low. I’ll continue to fine-tune that forecast as we get closer to the holiday week!