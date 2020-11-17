Georgia Water Coalition releases 2020 ‘Dirty Dozen’ report

The Flint River overflowed its banks this spring, near Bainbridge. (Source: WALB)
By Dave Miller | November 17, 2020 at 10:48 AM EST - Updated November 17 at 10:51 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Water Coalition’s 2020 Dirty Dozen report, which highlights this year’s worst offenses to Georgia’s water, has been released.

The report is not a listing of Georgia’s “most polluted places.” Instead, the report notes the politics, policies and issues that threaten the health of Georgia’s water and the well-being of 10 million Georgians, according to the Georgia Water Coalition.

Paddling down the Chattahoochee River near Columbus.
Paddling down the Chattahoochee River near Columbus. (Source: WTVM)

This year’s report includes the following:

  • Altamaha River: Will state permit finally fix pollution from Rayonier pulp mill in Jesup?
  • Chattahoochee River: Combined sewer overflows foul Columbus’s whitewater tourist destination.
  • Cumberland Island: Spaceport boondoggle gets worse with age, risks homes and barrier islands in Camden County
The Savannah River lock and dam.
The Savannah River lock and dam. (Source: Jasmine Anderson)
  • Etowah River: Liquid waste causes landfills to collapse, pollute local streams and river in Forsyth and Cherokee counties.
  • Georgia’s groundwater: Coal ash pollutes well water in Juliette.
  • Georgia’s rivers and streams: Landfill leachate poses risks.
  • Georgia’s rural communities: Push to open Georgia to factory animal farm operations continues.
  • Little Lotts Creek: Taxpayer-funded stormwater project in Statesboro to support commercial development within floodplain compromises health of the creek.
The Altamaha River after a heavy rain event.
The Altamaha River after a heavy rain event. (Source: WTOC)
  • Ogeechee River: Pollution limits weakened at industry responsible for massive 2011 fish kill in Screven County.
  • Okefenokee Swamp: Federal rule change opens door to mine threatening one of Georgia’s natural wonders in Charlton County.
  • Satilla River: Proposed landfill risks contamination of well water, wetlands, and river in Brantley County.
  • St. Simons Sound: Golden Ray salvage plan could further foul coastal Georgia; damage assessment needed.

The text of the full report can be viewed HERE.

