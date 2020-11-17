Goodwill in need of volunteers ahead of tax season

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Goodwill in Columbus is in need of volunteers for its free tax preparation services.
Volunteers will be trained through Goodwill’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program to prepare tax returns for those in the community who make less than $57, 000 a year.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused preparations to look a little different this year. Extra safety precautions will be in place and sessions will be by appointment only.
“If you hear the word VITA, you’re probably wondering what that means,” said Denise Eckley, manager of the Goodwill Career Center. “It’s volunteer income tax assistance. Volunteer Income Tax Assistance is a program where we recruit volunteers to provide tax services to those in our community who make less than $57,000 a year. So, we are in the process right now of recruiting volunteers. Tax season starts on January 25. That’s the first date that we will be able to e-file. But the good news is, it will all be by appointment and there’s plexiglass between the tax preparer and the tax client.”
Training for volunteers will begin in Nov. and run through early Jan.
