Meadowlane Elementary in Phenix City moves to virtual learning due to COVID-19 related staffing difficulties

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Students at Meadowlane Elementary School in Phenix City will be learning from home until after the Thanksgiving holiday.
Superintendent Dr. Randy Wilkes said that due to COVID-19 related staffing difficulties, all students will receive remote instruction from home beginning Wednesday through Tuesday Nov. 24.
Students will return for in-person instruction Monday, Nov. 30 Wilkes said the front office of the school was closed earlier because of an outbreak of COVID-19. He said currently, there are no reports of any positive cases among students at the school.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.