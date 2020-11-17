Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital CEO speaks on COVID-19 and vaccine

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hospitals across the nation are continuing to learn from the coronavirus pandemic.
Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital in Columbus continues to treat COVID-19 patients.
CEO Scott Hill said hospitalizations are remaining stable and have been stable for several weeks.
“That is really what our primary responsibility is right now is to make sure we’re ready should a third wave arise in our region or in the state of Georgia,” Hill said. “We’ve got to make sure we’re ready for it.”
Hill said the hospital is also planning for distribution of a possible vaccine when it’s ready and approved. He said frontline healthcare workers are first on the list to receive the vaccine, which is reported to have a 90 to 95 percent rate of efficacy.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.