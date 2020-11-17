A Sunny Yet Potentially Frosty November Chill

Abundant sunshine stays with us through Thursday with gradually some more clouds creeping back in Friday into the weekend. By then too, afternoon highs will also jump back up into the low 70s and the air won’t be quite as bone-dry. Sunday into next week, rain chances return to the forecast. For now, just a 10-20% chance of some isolated showers Sunday and Monday, but the potential for some more scattered showers and storms next Tuesday if another cold front can make it our way. Still a lot of uncertainty in the extended forecast leading up to Thanksgiving though, so we’ll keep you posted.