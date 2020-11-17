A Sunny Yet Potentially Frosty November Chill

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Gorgeous fall weather once again greets us on Tuesday morning with a chilly start despite a brilliant dose of dry sunshine. Afternoon highs will climb back into the mid to upper 60s this afternoon, but another cold front coming in from the north today will put us even cooler again on Wednesday and Thursday mornings. With temperatures falling into the 30s, some patchy frost will be possible the next couple of nights, so cover up any sensitive plants if need be.
Abundant sunshine stays with us through Thursday with gradually some more clouds creeping back in Friday into the weekend. By then too, afternoon highs will also jump back up into the low 70s and the air won’t be quite as bone-dry. Sunday into next week, rain chances return to the forecast. For now, just a 10-20% chance of some isolated showers Sunday and Monday, but the potential for some more scattered showers and storms next Tuesday if another cold front can make it our way. Still a lot of uncertainty in the extended forecast leading up to Thanksgiving though, so we’ll keep you posted.
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.