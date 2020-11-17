Suspect in murder on King St. in Phenix City wanted after fleeing police

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A murder suspect is wanted in Phenix City after fleeing police Tuesday afternoon.
Montracious Harris, 27, is wanted for the murder of 28-year-old Edward Love. Love was shot and killed Nov. 6 while sitting in his vehicle in front of his residence on King Street.
Police say Harris eluded police after a vehicle chase on Seale Road in Phenix City. He used his vehicle as a weapon and assaulted a Phenix City police officer and was able to flee the scene.
Police say Harris may have long hair or dreads. He is considered armed and dangerous. Harris has warrants for capitol murder and is a person of interest in several other cases in the area.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Phenix City Police Department at 334-298-0611 or 334-448-2837.
