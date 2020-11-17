Virtual grand opening held for new business incubator in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local organization has opened the doors of a new facility geared toward business owners and entrepreneurs.
StartUP Columbus held a virtual grand opening Tuesday to show off the new space located at the corner of 12th Street and Front Avenue.
The organization focuses on creating an entrepreneurial ecosystem through programming, networking events, coaching, and mentorships. Ben Macminn, the director of StartUP Columbus, said this is a creative space to help businesses grow.
“It’s a place for entrepreneurs to come and co-work out of if you will, as a collaboration amongst other entrepreneurs,” said Macminn. “When people come together that are like-minded that have the same mindset on how to get things done.”
StartUP Columbus also offers offices, a conference room, and a room to do Zoom interviews. For more information or to reach organizers, visit them on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube at StartUp Columbus.
