Artists painting murals along 13th St. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In an effort to brighten up Midtown Columbus, two local artists are painting murals on 13th Street.
The murals are being painted by local and professional artists alongside several businesses along the street. The artists said they have had great support from the community and the business owners.
“It’s fantastic to see professional muralist doing this work,” said Julio Portillo, executive director of Midtown, Inc. “It’s fantastic to see local artists who have been around the Columbus area for a while who are well known, and also seeing their students help. This is just a true testament of a great partnership.”
The project has been in the works for over a year.
