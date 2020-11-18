Chilly Start Thursday, But Warming Trend Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Look for lows back in the 30s and 40s for early Thursday morning and the potential for some patchy frost in some spots as winds will be a lot calmer tonight than they were last night. Heading into the afternoon, highs will be pretty close to where they were today - with most spots in the middle 60s. For Friday and the weekend, clouds will increase a little bit each day with highs climbing back to the low to mid 70s. Our forecast will remain dry through Sunday. For Thanksgiving week, we will have a couple of fronts move in, but they should be lacking moisture for the most part. I’ll forecast a 10-20% chance of rain on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday next week with a mix of clouds and sun for Tuesday and Thanksgiving Day. I don’t expect any major problems for travel or other plans for Thanksgiving week, but we will keep an eye on the low-end rain chances for the holiday week.