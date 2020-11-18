Christmas tree farm opens early in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Christmas tree farm opened in Columbus Wednesday.
Workers at Dave’s Christmas Trees were busy unloading and prepping the trees. Owner Dave Bone said he’s opening up earlier this year because so many people are wanting their trees early. He said they do plan to maintain safe environment.
“If you have a mask we’re, going to put one on. We’re going to have one around our neck, a gaiter. We have plexiglass up in the office. We’re going to do the distancing as much as possible, but everyone is in the spirit. I think everybody is tired of it and they’re ready to celebrate,” said Bone.
Dave’s is open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
