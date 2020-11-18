UPDATE: Late night electrical fire rekindles the next morning on 12th Ave. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fire officials in Columbus have determined an early morning house fire was caused after an electrical fire from the night before rekindled.
Columbus Fire & EMS responded to a house fire in the 2900 block on 12th Ave. at approximately 9:20 p.m. There they found an electrical fire in the attic, according to Chief Ricky Shores.
The fire was put out and then rekindled the next morning around 6:00 a.m.
The reignited fire caused extensive damage in the attic.
Two people were inside the home at the time of the fire, but no injuries were sustained.
