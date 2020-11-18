Columbus police searching for suspect who stole Walmart cash register

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man they say stole a cash register from Walmart.
Police were called to the Walmart on Victory Dr. just after 9:00 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a theft.
Officers were informed that a man between 5′10″ and 6′0″ with an average build forcibly removed a cash register and stole it from the store.
The man was later found on surveillance footage.
It is unknown at this time the amount of money in the stole register.
Police believe this suspect is the same man who committed a theft at the Dollar General on Victory Drive on November 13.
Anyone with information on these incidents or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact investigators at 706-225-4056.
