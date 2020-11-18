How to get the best Walmart Black Friday 2020 deals

It’s almost shocking to see a Walmart Black Friday ad without bargain-priced electronics. Where’s the too-good-to-pass-up ginormous screen television deal? Apparently, in an effort to control crowds, deals such as a 70-inch Class 4K UHD Vizio SmartCast TV for $478 are available beginning Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. Eastern time — and online only. Same goes for headphones, game consoles, controllers and a lot of the other fun stuff. It’s on sale before Black Friday and mostly online.