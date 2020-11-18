LaGrange police searching for suspect wanted for cruelty to a child, other charges

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted for multiple charges, including cruelty to a child, third degree.
Police responded to a burglary on Chattahoochee Street on November 17 at approximately 4:25 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers determined that 31-year-old Lisa McGhee forced entry into a woman’s home and stole her cellphone.
While McGhee was committing the act of burglary, she confronted a juvenile inside the residence. McGhee then committed simple assault and simple battery by making physical contact with the juvenile, placing that juvenile in fear of receiving injury.
Warrants have been issued on McGhee, according to LaGrange police.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.
