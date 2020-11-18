Raffensperger: Ballot rejections over signatures higher, as was number of ballots

ATLANTA (WALB) - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Wednesday that the number of absentee ballot rejections for signature issues increased approximately 350 percent in the November 2020 election over the 2018 election.
Raffensperger said this is about the same rate of increase as the total number of absentee ballots accepted.
The rejection rate for absentee ballots with missing or non-matching signatures in the 2020 general election was 0.15 percent, the same rejection rate for signature issues as the 2018 general election.
Some 2,011 absentee ballots were rejected in the November 2020 election for missing or non-matching signatures out of 1,322,529 absentee ballots cast, according to Raffensperger.
In November 2018, 454 absentee ballots were rejected for missing or non-matching signatures out of 284,393 absentee ballots cast. The 0.15 percent rejection rate for signature issues was the same in both the 2018 and 2020 general elections.
In the 2020 primary, 3,266 absentee ballots were rejected for missing or non-matching signatures out of 1,151,371 absentee ballots cast, a rejection rate of 0.28 percent. The lower rejection rate in the general election compared to the primary is likely the result of both parties attempting to help voters cure their absentee ballots pursuant to the process set forth in Georgia statute, the secretary of state said.
Numbers for the total number of rejected absentee ballots for the 2020 election, including ballots received after the 7 p.m. Election Day deadline, are still being input by county election officials and are not yet available.
