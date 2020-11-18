Staying Cool for Mid-Week, but Changes on the Horizon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sunshine has yet to let up for the middle of the week as high pressure keeps firm control of our weather pattern, making for pleasant afternoons but chilly mornings. High temperatures will top out in the low to mid 60s through Thursday, and once again, we’ll have the potential for some frost on Thursday morning with light winds helping temperatures to fall into the 30s in many spots.
Past today and Thursday though, the cooler air takes a backseat as we switch gears to a gradual warmup into Thanksgiving week. Though mornings will be cool and seasonable still Friday and Saturday, 70s return by the weekend in addition to some more clouds mixed in with the sunshine. Rain chances still look low even into next week, but we may manage to squeeze out a few showers and thunderstorms ahead of Thanksgiving Day. No guarantees yet though on any wet weather, but temperatures look slightly warmer than average next week with highs near 70 and lows near 50.
