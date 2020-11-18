Staying Cool for Mid-Week, but Changes on the Horizon

Past today and Thursday though, the cooler air takes a backseat as we switch gears to a gradual warmup into Thanksgiving week. Though mornings will be cool and seasonable still Friday and Saturday, 70s return by the weekend in addition to some more clouds mixed in with the sunshine. Rain chances still look low even into next week, but we may manage to squeeze out a few showers and thunderstorms ahead of Thanksgiving Day. No guarantees yet though on any wet weather, but temperatures look slightly warmer than average next week with highs near 70 and lows near 50.