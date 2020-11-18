Tropical Smoothie Cafe opens landmark 900th location on Ft. Benning

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Tropical Smoothie Cafe is reaching new heights by opening their 900th location on Fort Benning.
The Ft. Benning Tropical Smoothie Cafe, which is now open, is located at 7280 Ingersoll St.
The milestone opening caps a successful year for the company which saw 87 new locations open up across the country.
“Our franchisees have always been exceptional, but over the course of 2020 they’ve continued to show us their unstoppable dedication and passion for the brand, our product, and the communities they serve. We’re excited and honored to celebrate our 900th opening in Fort Benning, a home to our nation’s military. I’m grateful to be a part of this brand and am optimistic for the future ahead,” said Charles Watson, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC.
The cafe is being opened by franchisees Reginald and Zenna Foster, who currently own and operate five locations and have two more in development.
“Fifteen years into my career with the Army, I knew that when I retired, I wanted to invest in a franchise...Fast forward to today and we’ve truly come full circle as we help this remarkable brand celebrate such a meaningful milestone with our opening on the Fort Benning military base. We are honored to have this opportunity and look forward to serving the local community,” said Reginald.
Reginald is a 25-year Army telecommunications veteran. The Fosters opened the first Tropical Smoothie Cafe on a military base in 2019 in Fort Gordon, Ga.
