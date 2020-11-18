Tropical Smoothie Cafe opens landmark 900th location on Ft. Benning

“Our franchisees have always been exceptional, but over the course of 2020 they’ve continued to show us their unstoppable dedication and passion for the brand, our product, and the communities they serve. We’re excited and honored to celebrate our 900th opening in Fort Benning, a home to our nation’s military. I’m grateful to be a part of this brand and am optimistic for the future ahead,” said Charles Watson, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC.